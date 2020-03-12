El Gobierno confirma la naturaleza machista del crimen de Abanto

El Gobierno ha confirmado este jueves que la mujer de 56 años asesinada este miércoles en la localidad de Abanto-Zierbena, en Vitoria es la víctima mortal número 16 de la violencia machista en lo que va de año y la 1.049 desde que en 2003 comenzaron a registrarse las estadísticas, en las que no figurará su hija de 24 años, que también fue asesinada por su padre.
La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha informado este jueves de que no existían denuncias previas contra el agresor: en los 16 crímenes machistas de 2020, sólo en un caso constaban denuncias, lo que supone un 6,3%.
Los cadáveres de dos mujeres de 56 y 24 años, madre e hija, aparecieron ayer en su vivienda de Abanto-Zierbana y a las pocas horas la pareja y padre de las víctimas era detenido por el crimen.
La delegada del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género, Victoria Rosell, lamentaba en un tuit que sólo la esposa contará como víctima de violencia de género: "Hay que cambiar esto, porque ambas lo son. Pero sobre todo hay que prevenir, evitar, proteger".
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
