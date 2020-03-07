Estás leyendo: El Gobierno facilitará el permiso de trabajo a los menores migrantes

El Gobierno facilitará el permiso de trabajo a los menores migrantes

El Ejecutivo trabaja para que los menores que pasan a la mayoría de edad puedan acceder al mercado laboral.

Un grupo de menores extranjeros no acompañados camina por el parque de Hortaleza en el que han vivido durante meses tras fugarse de los centros de acogida regionales.- PEDRO ARMESTRE / SAVE THE CHILDREN
Un grupo de menores extranjeros no acompañados camina por el parque de Hortaleza en el que han vivido durante meses tras fugarse de los centros de acogida regionales.- PEDRO ARMESTRE / SAVE THE CHILDREN

madrid

Actualizado:

público | efe

El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha anunciado una nueva ley para que los menores migrantes puedan incorporarse al mercado laboral en las mismas condiciones que los españoles. Así, se facilitará que los jóvenes de 16 y 17 años puedan acceder al mundo laboral.

El ministro ha hecho este anuncio en la respuesta a la interpelación de la senadora del grupo parlamentario vasco Nerea Ahedo Ceza sobre la política migratoria del Gobierno.

La nueva ley supondría una mejora en la condiciones de los migrantes que a partir de los 18 años dejan de ser menores y pasan a estar en una situación de irregularidad. Escrivá ha explicado que es voluntad de su gobierno acordar una nueva ley de extranjería que mejore a la actual, que data del 2000. De esta forma, el Ejecutivo de coalición trabaja para que, al cumplir la mayoría de edad, puedan acceder a un trabajo. 

No obstante, como ha reconocido que será difícil sacar adelante la ley, ha abogado por impulsar un acuerdo nacional sobre migraciones, en la línea del Pacto Social Vasco para la Migración.

El ministro ha reconocido que existe margen de mejora sobre todo en el trabajo con las administraciones locales y con las comunidades, y ha puesto como ejemplo el tema de las capacidades habitacionales que van a ser necesarias próximamente para albergar a los migrantes que lleguen a la península para trabajar y que ayudarán, "a mantener el estado del bienestar".

Escrivá ha comentado que existen mucho edificios públicos en desuso que podrían reconducirse hacia la acogida de personas en necesidad humanitaria.

