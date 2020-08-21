El Gobierno de Madrid recomienda "quedarse en casa" en las zonas con más positivos

madrid
El viceconsejero de Salud Pública y Plan COVID-19 de la Comunidad de Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, ha recomendado que en las zonas de la región con más casos de coronavirus "se intenten evitar viajes innecesarios" y se opte por "quedarse en casa", pero ha descartado los confinamientos selectivos.
Tras visitar el dispositivo para la realización de test a vecinos de la localidad madrileña de Alcobendas, ha insistido en que se deben "evitar reuniones innecesarias" y ha señalado que es "absolutamente recomendable" que no haya más de diez personas en las viviendas.
Con todo, ha enfatizado que "la situación actual en Madrid no amerita tomar medidas de confinamiento por zonas".
Zapatero ha informado de que la Comunidad va a "hacer consultas" para establecer más medidas y recomendaciones "con respaldo legal" y relacionadas con la movilidad y las "actividades sociales", como la restauración, que genera agrupaciones de personas.
"Por ahí puede ir alguna medida, siempre y cuando tengamos respaldo de la justicia", ha añadido en el acto, que ha congregado a varias decenas de medios de comunicación y donde ha habido dificultades para respetar las recomendaciones de distanciamiento social.
