madrid
El Gobierno propone limitar a seis personas las reuniones familiares y sociales que se celebren durante las fiestas de Navidad y un confinamiento nocturno entre las 1.00 horas y las 6.00 horas los días 24 y 31 de diciembre, Nochebuena y Nochevieja respectivamente, según se establece en el borrador Propuestas de medidas de salud pública frente a la Covid-19 para la celebración de las fiestas navideñas'.
En concreto, el documento señala que en las reuniones en el ámbito familiar se recomienda limitar la participación a los miembros que pertenezcan al mismo grupo de convivencia, si bien en el caso de que haya algún miembro externo no conviviente habitual, las reuniones serán de hasta un máximo de seis personas y se debe garantizar las medidas de prevención (6M), independientemente de si son familiares o no.
Además, recomienda evitar o minimizar las reuniones en el ámbito social (celebraciones del trabajo, antiguos alumnos o clubs deportivos, entre otros) y, en el caso de celebrarse, deberán ser de un máximo de seis personas y preferiblemente en el exterior (al aire libre o en terrazas con máximo dos paredes).
No deberían acudir a ninguna reunión familiar o social aquellas personas que han sido diagnosticadas con covid-19 y aún están en periodo de transmisibilidad; tienen síntomas de covid-19; están esperando los resultados de la prueba diagnóstica de coronavirus; o pueden haber estado expuestas a alguien con covid-19 en los últimos 14 días.
Ahora bien, se recuerda que en todos los contexto se deben mantener las medidas de prevención (6M): mascarilla (uso de mascarilla todo el tiempo posible); manos (lavado de manos frecuente); metros (mantenimiento de la distancia física); maximizar ventilación y actividades al aire libre (mantener las ventanas y puertas abiertas en la medida en que sea seguro y factible según la temperatura); minimizar número de contactos (preferiblemente siempre los mismos); y"me quedo en casa si tengo síntomas, diagnóstico o contacto".
((Habrá ampliación))
