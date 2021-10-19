El Gobierno transferirá 1.000 millones de euros a las autonomías para que inviertan en movilidad

MADRIDActualizado:
El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes la dotación de 1.000 millones de euros a las comunidades autónomas para impulsar la transformación de los sistemas de movilidad en las ciudades.
La ministra portavoz, Isabel Rodríguez, ha anunciado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros esta partida, que ya había avanzado la ministra de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, Raquel Sánchez, la semana pasada.
Se trata de créditos presupuestarios a favor de las comunidades autónomas y de las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla para la financiación de actuaciones de movilidad, en el marco del plan de Recuperación, Transformación y Resiliencia, por un importe total 1.010 millones de euros.
Al tiempo, el Gobierno trabaja en una campaña para el fomento del transporte público, como medio seguro y rentable, en tiempo y economía, gracias a la aplicación de la tecnología más innovadora y sostenible.
