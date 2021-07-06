El Govern de Catalunya cierra el ocio nocturno en espacios cerrados por la escalada de contagios

barcelona
El Govern ha anunciado este martes que vuelve a cerrar el ocio de nocturno a partir de este fin de semana en espacios cerrados e impone restricciones en acontecimientos que se celebren al aire libre ante la alta propagación de las nuevas variantes del coronavirus.
Así lo ha anunciado la portavoz del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consell Executiu, donde ha asegurado que dan marcha atrás "para proteger la salud de las personas y para garantizar el buen funcionamiento del sistema y a todo el colectivo sanitario".
Además, ha concretado que para participar en actividades de cualquier naturaleza que reúna a más de 500 personas se requerirá un test de antígenos o un test PCR con una vigencia de 12 horas o el documento de vacunación que corrobore que tienen la pauta completa de la vacuna.
