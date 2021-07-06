Estás leyendo: El Govern de Catalunya cierra el ocio nocturno en espacios cerrados por la escalada de contagios

El Govern de Catalunya cierra el ocio nocturno en espacios cerrados por la escalada de contagios

También impone restricciones en acontecimientos al aire libre: cualquier evento que reúna que reúna a más de 500 personas requerirá un test de antígenos o un test PCR con una vigencia de 12 horas o el documento de vacunación.

Pere Aragonès
El presidente de la Generaliat, Pere Aragonès, durante la reunión semanal del Consell Executiu de la Genealitat de Catalunya. Toni Albir / EFE

barcelona

El Govern ha anunciado este martes que vuelve a cerrar el ocio de nocturno a partir de este fin de semana en espacios cerrados e impone restricciones en acontecimientos que se celebren al aire libre ante la alta propagación de las nuevas variantes del coronavirus.

Así lo ha anunciado la portavoz del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consell Executiu, donde ha asegurado que dan marcha atrás "para proteger la salud de las personas y para garantizar el buen funcionamiento del sistema y a todo el colectivo sanitario".

Además, ha concretado que para participar en actividades de cualquier naturaleza que reúna a más de 500 personas se requerirá un test de antígenos o un test PCR con una vigencia de 12 horas o el documento de vacunación que corrobore que tienen la pauta completa de la vacuna.

