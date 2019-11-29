Greenpeace ha colocado un tifo de grandes dimensiones en uno de los edificios de la calle Gran Vía de Madrid con el lema "consumismo=crisis climática". El objetivo es denunciar el daño que el consumismo genera al planeta, siendo una de las grandes causas de la crisis climática. Esta acción reivindicativa coincide con el comienzo del Black Friday.
Desde la propia Gran Vía la responsable de Consumo de Greenpeace, Celia Ojeda, ha afirmado que el Black Friday se ha convertido en la "punta del iceberg del consumismo", lo que genera "graves impactos" en el cambio climático.
La acción reivindicativa, realizada en una de las zonas de compras más emblemáticas de la capital, tiene lugar a tres días del comienzo de la Cumbre del Clima (COP25). La ONG demanda que se trabaje "desde todos los sectores" para reducir las emisiones a cero. "Demandamos que trabajen los líderes, las empresas y también las personas", afirma Ojeda.
De cara al COP25, Greenpeace espera que se haga algo más que declaraciones, como la realizada por la Eurocámara ayer. "Necesitamos que se reduzcan las emisiones (de CO2) un 65% para 2030 en Europa y un 55% en España para llegar al límite cero emisiones en el año 2040", explican desde Greenpeace.
Para lograrlo, Ojeda asegura que se precisan medidas "normativas y tangibles" para alcanzar el objetivo para 2040. "No necesitamos cumbres en las que solo se hagan declaraciones, sino cumbres en las que se tomen medidas estrictas", asevera.
Además de la pancarta, dos activistas de ONG han realizado otra acción de protesta en una de las tiendas de Gran Vía, colocando un cartel en el que se lee: "Día negro para el planeta". Las dos personas se han anclado a varios escaparates mediante unas ventosas.
🔴 ¡¡ACCIÓN!! Estamos en el centro de Madrid para boicotear #BlackFriday, porque consumismo = crisis climática. En este HILO te vamos a contar minuto a minuto lo que está pasando 👇— Greenpeace España (@greenpeace_esp) 29 de noviembre de 2019
Si quieres más información 👉 https://t.co/ZFcRwhOdaV#BlackFridayBlackPlanet pic.twitter.com/S4YLP2P2nR
(Habrá ampliación)
