La rotura del falso techo de una habitación del hospital madrileño ha provocado la caída de las placas y de cascotes, y una lámpara fluorescente ha quedado suspendida.

Caída de un falso techo en el Hospital Gregorio Marañón
Destrozos de la caída de un falso techo en el Hospital Gregorio Marañón. Twitter @CCOOSanidadMad

La rotura del falso techo de una habitación del Hospital Gregorio Marañón ha provocado la caída de las placas y de cascotes, y una lámpara fluorescente ha quedado suspendida, cuando "acababan de sacar a los pacientes".

"Hoy un paciente recién operado ha podido salir de su habitación antes de que le cayera encima el falso techo", ha denunciado CCOO Sanidad Madrid a través de Twitter.

La organización sindical ha compartido por la red social varias fotos en las que se ve el estado en el que ha quedado la habitación, y ha recordado que la pasada semana cayó otro techo en el CEP de Orcasitas.

CCOO ha aprovechado para criticar a los Gobiernos del PP por los "26 años sin inversión" en centros sanitarios y los "200 millones" en hospitales "sin quirófanos".

Por su parte, la portavoz de sanidad de Unidas Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Vanessa Lillo, también ha utilizado Twitter para denunciar este hecho. "Por suerte acababan de sacar a los pacientes", ha apostillado.

"El PP presume de futuras infraestructuras, mientras lleva más de 20 años abandonándolas", ha aseverado.

Desde el propio centro han confirmado a Europa Press la caída de un falso techo de escayola de una habitación, y han destacado que "afortunadamente el personal se dio cuenta de un pequeño desprendimiento de pintura y se desalojó".

Así, la habitación se encontraba vacía, y "tampoco ha habido daños materiales, porque el personal de mantenimiento ya había tomado las medidas oportunas tras el aviso".

"El personal de mantenimiento ha tirado toda la escayola, que es lo que aparece en la foto, tras la intervención de los operarios. Ya se ha limpiado y mañana se procederá a la sustitución del falso techo de escayola", han precisado, y han añadido que "no hay afectada ninguna dependencia más".

