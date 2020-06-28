Estás leyendo: Abogados Cristianos se querella por el escudo de la Guardia Civil con la bandera LGTBIQ

La asociación considera, en un comunicado que acompaña a la querella, que el uso de colores atenta contra la "imposición de neutralidad y objetividad" que debe respetar el cuerpo y solicita como medida cautelar que se obligue a la Guardia Civil a quitar la bandera del perfil de Twitter.

La presidenta de la Asociación Abogados Cristianos, Polonia Castellanos. EFE
La presidenta de la Asociación Abogados Cristianos, Polonia Castellanos. EFE

La asociación Abogados Cristianos ha presentado una querella por prevaricación contra la directora general de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez, por permitir que el escudo oficial del cuerpo en su cuenta de Twitter luzca de fondo los colores arcoíris de la bandera LGTBI en lugar del verde habitual.

El pasado viernes, la Guardia Civil se sumó en Twitter a la fiesta reivindicativa y colocó su escudo sobre la bandera del Orgullo, como han hecho estos días diferentes partidos políticos, empresas e instituciones para sumarse a la celebración y a las reivindicaciones de este colectivo.

Este gestó de la institución no gustó a algunos usuarios y, por ejemplo, desde Vox, la diputada Macarena Olona respondía con un mensaje, también en Twitter, que la Guardia Civil "sólo se cubre con la bandera de España" y pedía la dimisión del ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

La presidenta de Abogados Cristianos, Polonia Castellanos, ha achacado el uso de la bandera a la intención del Gobierno "utilizar las administraciones públicas al servicio de su agenda ideológica desde que llegó al poder".

