La Guardia Civil investiga a un mujer que tenía abandonados y desnutridos a 41 perros en Toledo

toledo
La Guardia Civil investiga a una mujer por un presunto delito de maltrato animal contra 41 perros en Quintanar de la Orden (Toledo) tras una denuncia electrónica remitida por la Asociación Nacional de los Animales (ANAS) al Seprona, en la que comunicaba el estado de abandono que sufría un gran número de animales en una finca de esa localidad.
Gracias a esa información se ha podido salvar la vida a los perros que presentaban graves síntomas de desnutrición, deterioro orgánico, debilitamiento físico y deshidratación, según ha informado en nota de prensa la Benemérita.
Cuando el Seprona se desplazó hasta la finca pudo confirmar que en el lugar residía un matrimonio con 41 canes en pésimas condiciones higiénico sanitarias, sin los correspondientes microchips identificativos y sin la documentación preceptiva para su tenencia y control sanitario.
La mayoría de los animales presentaba caquexia y deshidratación por falta de alimentación y agua, por lo que 29 de ellos tuvieron que recibir suero tras ser intervenidos por el Seprona. Para su completa recuperación física se ha contado con la colaboración de las protectoras ANAS, ALBA, APAP Alcalá, PROA y El Campito-Salvando Peludos, que se hicieron cargo de los 41 perros.
Posteriormente la Guardia Civil ha tomado manifestación a la mujer responsable del cuidado de los animales por un presunto delito de maltrato animal. Asimismo, la Guardia Civil agradece a los ciudadanos y a las asociaciones protectoras de animales su colaboración en la lucha contra el maltrato animal y recuerda que el teléfono de urgencias 062 está disponible las 24 horas.
