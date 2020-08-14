Estás leyendo: Detenido por matar a golpes a un perro con un bate de béisbol en Córdoba

Maltrato animal Detenido por matar a golpes a un perro con un bate de béisbol en Córdoba

La Policía Nacional ha informado de que se denunciaron los hechos en julio y, tras las investigaciones pertinentes, ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito de maltrato animal.

Un agente de la Policía Nacional en una foto de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS
Madrid

EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Nacional de la comisaría de Lucena-Cabra (Córdoba) detiene a un hombre como presunto autor de un delito de maltrato animal que tuvo lugar a finales del mes de julio, tras supuestamente matar a golpes a un perro con un bate de béisbol.

Según informa el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, los agentes tuvieron conocimiento de que a finales del mes de julio un hombre había golpeado con un bate de béisbol a un perro, causándole de ese modo la muerte al animal.

Desde ese momento, los agentes realizaron una serie de pesquisas para esclarecer el suceso, identificando plenamente al detenido durante la pasada semana, de manera que ha sido arrestado como presunto autor de un delito de maltrato animal.

En el Código Penal, el artículo 337 prevé penas de hasta un año de prisión y tres de inhabilitación para quellas personas que hayan causado la muerte de un animal. 

