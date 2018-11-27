Público
La Guardia Civil lanza una operación contra la trata de mujeres en la zona de La Junquera

Esta zona fronteriza entre Francia y España cuenta con numerosos macroburdeles, que son frecuentado por clientes de ambos países.

Uno de los macroprostíbulos de La Junquera.

La Guardia Civil ha lanzado una operación este martes contra la trata de blancas en la zona de la Junquera, en Girona, han informado fuentes policiales a Europa Press.

Se están registrando varios locales ligados con la trata de seres humanos y la prostitución. Fuentes conocedoras apuntan a que se prevén detenciones.

(Habrá ampliación)

