Violencia machista Un guardia civil se suicida tras disparar varias veces a su mujer en Ceuta

El hombre ha tiroteado repetidamente a su mujer cuando en la casa se encontraban los dos hijos del matrimonio, uno de unos 6 meses y el otro de 4 años. La víctima ha sido trasladada al hospital, donde se encuentra herida pero fuera peligro.

Numerosos agentes de la Policía en el exterior de la vivienda donde se ha producido la agresión machista. /EUROPA PRESS

Un agente de la Guardia Civil se ha suicidado disparándose en la vivienda que compartía con su mujer, de 41 años, a la cual disparó cuatro veces  en las piernas y que ha resultado herida, aunque su vida no corre peligro.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Ceuta, el suceso se ha producido sobre las 17:30 horas en la barriada de Los Rosales, al parecer tras una discusión entre el matrimonio.

El hombre, un agente de la Guardia Civil destinado en la unidad del puerto, ha hecho uso de su arma reglamentaria y ha disparado contra su mujer en el interior de la vivienda.

Los disparos se han producido cuando en la casa se encontraban los dos hijos del matrimonio, uno de unos 6 meses y el otro de 4 años.

El fallecido, que en un primer momento se atrincheró dentro de la vivienda, optó por quitarse la vida ante la llegada de los efectivos de la Policía Nacional, los cuales habían acudido al lugar alertados por los vecinos.

La mujer ha sido trasladada al hospital, donde se encuentra herida pero fuera peligro. Fuentes del Instituto de Gestión Sanitaria (Ingesa) han detallado que la mujer, de 41 años, se encuentra "estable" con dos heridas de bala en cada uno de sus muslos con orificios de entrada y salida. Los especialistas prevén que la mujer tendrá que ser operada, aunque se encuentra estabilizada.

Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno han informado a Efe de que el asunto está siendo tratado como un caso de violencia machista y ha especificado que no había denuncias previas de la mujer.

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica

