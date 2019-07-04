Un guardia urbano de Barcelona mata de un disparo a un perro que lo atacó

Un agente de la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona ha matado de un tiro esta noche a un perro de un grupo de seis canes que le había atacado. Además, mordió a otro hombre, según fuentes policiales.
La Guardia Urbana asegura que tres agentes acudieron hacia las 00.30 horas a un parque barcelonés tras recibir una llamada que alertaba que habían seis perros de gran tamaño, sin atar, atacando a algunos ciudadanos. A su llegada al lugar, los agentes comprobaron que había una persona con una mordedura de perro en una pierna.
Uno de los policías se ha visto rodeado entonces por tres canes y uno le ha mordido en la pierna, ante lo que ha empezado a correr hasta un estanque, donde los animales le han perseguido y, al no poder frenar la agresión con su porra, ha utilizado su pistola reglamentaria y ha matado a uno de los animales.
El juicio por la muerte de Sota
En pasado mes de diciembre, un guardia urbano disparó y mató a Sota por "miedo" cuando el animal se estaba abalanzando sobre él después de haberle mordido en el codo una primera vez, según fuentes jurídicas. Durante el juicio, el agente ha ratificado esta versión aunque la bogada del dueño de la perra asegura que hay "contradicciones" entre los dos agentes.
Su muerte provocó gran polémica, llegando a originar protestas frente al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona tras difundirse las imágenes en las redes sociales. Los testigos aportan una versión diferente a la aportada por la Guardia Urbana. Según ellos, se efectuaron algunos golpes entre el dueño del animal y los agentes y, después, uno de los agentes disparó a la cabeza del animal, que se encontraba ladrando sin parar.
