Estás leyendo: Hallada muerta una vendedora de la ONCE desaparecida en Albacete

Público
Público

Hallada muerta una vendedora de la ONCE desaparecida en Albacete

La mujer llevaba en búsqueda desde el pasado 19 de agosto, según informó la asociación SOS Desaparecidos.

Un vehículo de la Policía Nacional estaciona junto a la vivienda en la que ha sido hallado el cadáver de la vendedora de la ONCE.
Un vehículo de la Policía Nacional estaciona junto a la vivienda en la que ha sido hallado el cadáver de la vendedora de la ONCE. Manu / EFE

albacete

Actualizado:

La Policía Nacional ha hallado en una vivienda de Albacete el cuerpo sin vida de una vendedora de la ONCE de la que no se sabía nada desde el pasado jueves 19 de agosto. Se ha detenido a un hombre relacionado con los hechos.

El hombre detenido en la misma vivienda donde fue encontrado el cuerpo tiene unos 50 años

La asociación SOS Desaparecidos informaba de la desaparición de esta mujer, identificada como M. I. R. y 44 años de edad. Según ha podido saber Europa Press, en esta plataforma se la describe como "persona vulnerable", pues presenta una cojera de pierna derecha.

El detenido es un hombre de unos 50 años, según han dicho a Efe testigos que han seguido la operación policial que se ha llevado a cabo la tarde-noche de esta martes en la calle Estrella de Albacete. Fue arrestado en la misma vivienda donde fue encontrado el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer.

Muchos vecinos se han congregado en la puerta de la vivienda donde se ha hallado el cuerpo sin vida de la vendedora de la ONCE, una mujer de 44 años que estaba siendo buscada por la Policía Nacional y por familiares y amigos.

También han acudido a la vivienda, de donde primero ha salido el detenido y después al cadáver de la mujer, numerosos policías y el subdelegado del Gobierno en Albacete, Miguel Juan Espinosa.

La zona de venta de esta mujer era el barrio de Parque Sur y la zona de la calle Arquitecto Vandelvira de Albacete.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público