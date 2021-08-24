madrid
La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha confirmado como asesinato machista el homicidio de María Pilar Berrio en la localidad navarra de Murchante el pasado 7 de julio, que eleva a 33 las víctimas de estos crímenes en lo que va de 2021 y a 1.111 desde 2003.
Desde la insititución han recordado que no existían denuncias previas por malos tratos contra el agresor. Además, el Ministerio de Igualdad ha condenado este asesinato y ha subrayado que la víctima, de 43 años, tenía cuatro hijos: dos menores de edad y dos mayores de edad. Por lo que, tras la confirmación de este caso, el número de menores huérfanos por violencia de género asciende a 16 en 2021 y a 320 desde 2013.
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, y la delegada del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género, Victoria Rosell, han expresado su más absoluta condena y rechazo a este asesinato machista y han trasladado todo su apoyo a sus familiares y allegados. Ambas piden "todos los esfuerzos desde las instituciones, administraciones y el conjunto de la sociedad para llegar a tiempo y evitar más muertes".
El presunto agresor huyó hasta Euskadi
María Pilar Barrio murió el pasado 7 de julio, cuando, presuntamente, su excuñado, de 41 años, embistió el coche en el que ella viajaba. A continuación, la acuchilló en presencia de sus hijos de 9 y 5 años. Y, acto seguido, huyó, según informaron en ese momento fuentes de la investigación.
El vehículo utilizado por el agresor, que era robado, fue localizado luego en la localidad guipuzcoana de Legazpi, donde el presunto homicida tiene algunos allegados.
Finalmente, y tras robar otro coche, fue arrestado el día 8 por la tarde en una peluquería de San Sebastián y el juez decretó su ingreso en prisión por asesinato.
El Ministerio de Igualdad recuerda que el teléfono 016, las consultas online a través del email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es y el canal del WhatsApp en el número 600 000 016, siguen funcionando con normalidad las 24 horas, todos los días de la semana.
