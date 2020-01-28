Hallan el cadáver de otro de los tripulantes del Rúa Mar en la costa de Tarifa

madrid
El cuerpo hallado esta mañana en el mar, cerca de la costa de Tarifa (Cádiz), es de otro de los marineros que viajaban en el pesquero Rúa Mar, que naufragó en la madrugada del pasado jueves en aguas marroquíes con sus seis tripulantes, según han confirmado fuentes del sector pesquero.
Se trata de Óscar Maquera, de 44 años y nacionalidad hispanoperuana. A mediodía de este lunes, un barco deportivo localizó en el mar, a unas siete millas de Tarifa, el cuerpo del patrón del Rúa Mar, Antonio Javier Maza, de 52 años.
El hallazgo del cuerpo del patrón, sin chaleco salvavidas, después de que este domingo aparecieran en la costa de Barbate las dos balsas salvavidas sin abrir, y de que se haya comprobado que la radiobaliza que dio la alerta se activó de forma automática y no manual, hace que cobre peso la hipótesis de que el Rúa Mar tuvo un naufragio "repentino".
