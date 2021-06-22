Estás leyendo: ¿Han pasado 40 años desde la aprobación del divorcio u 89 desde la ley de la República?

¿Han pasado 40 años desde la aprobación del divorcio u 89 desde la ley de la República?

En 1932 España legalizó por primera vez la ruptura del matrimonio. Durante la II República las mujeres podían acogerse al derecho de divorcio y conseguir incluso la custodia de los hijos.

Ley republicana del 11 de marzo de 1932 del derecho al divorcio.
Ley republicana del 11 de marzo de 1932 del derecho al divorcio. LA GACETA DE MADRID

El 11 de marzo de 1932 la II República aprobó la primera ley del divorcio en España. El matrimonio dejaba de regularse por el Código Civil de 1889 (Art. 52: "El matrimonio se disuelve por la muerte de uno de los cónyuges") y pasaba a estar sujeto a la libre voluntad de los consortes.

Con la caída de la República, el divorcio volvió a prohibirse, hasta que en 1981 el derecho a romper el matrimonio volvió a restablecerse.

La ley de 11 de marzo de 1932, cuyo contenido desarrolla lo dispuesto en el artículo 43 de la Constitución de 1931 ("El matrimonio se funda en la igualdad de derechos para uno y otro sexo, y podrá disolverse por mutuo disenso o a petición de cualquiera de los cónyuges con alegación en este caso de justa causa"), fue pionera en Europa. Permitía que la mujer dispusiera de la custodia de los hijos y que pudiera volver a casarse.

Ley de divorcio del 11 de marzo de 1932. La Gaceta de Madrid

Nada más acabada la Guerra Civil, Franco anuló el derecho al divorcio con carácter retroactivo, permitiendo que se pudieran rescindir las rupturas tramitadas durante la II República para que los cónyuges pudieran "tranquilizar su conciencia de creyentes".

Con la ley de 23 de septiembre de 1939, se echaba para atrás un derecho conseguido a la vanguardia del mundo y restablecía en España la moral católica, piedra de toque de la dictadura franquista. Tuvieron que pasar 42 años hasta que la mujer pudiera independizarse también de la dictadura machista. 

Ley de 23 de septiembre de 1939. BOE

