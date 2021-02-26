Estás leyendo: Siete detenidos en Terrassa en una manifestación pro Hasél con incidentes

Los manifestantes han quemado contenedores y lanzado piedras, pirotecnia, huevos, latas y otros objetos contra la línea policial durante otra noche de protesta en la que han participado unas 200 personas. 

Un hombre toma una imagen durante una protesta en Barcelona. Nacho Doce / REUTERS

Seis personas, entre ellas un menor de edad, han sido detenidas por los Mossos d'Esquadra en Terrassa (Barcelona) durante los incidentes que se han registrado este viernes en una manifestación contra el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasel.

La manifestación, en la que han participado unas 200 personas, ha comenzado en la plaza del Ayuntamiento y ha proseguido por el centro de la ciudad tras una gran pancarta en la que se leía "La lucha de la juventud. El futuro de nuestro pueblo".

Pero después grupos violentos han lanzado piedras, pirotecnia, huevos, latas y otros objetos contra la línea policial en la zona donde se encuentra la comisaría de la Policía Nacional.

Los Mossos avisaron por megafonía a estos grupos de que cesaran los lanzamientos, pero como estos prosiguieron realizaron una carga policial para dispersarlos.

Los grupos violentos levantaron después barricadas, quemaron contenedores y causaron daños en una entidad bancaria en el centro de la ciudad.

Los Mossos han informado de que hasta el momento han sido detenidas siete personas, entre ellas un menor de edad.

