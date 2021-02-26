valéncia
La Plataforma para la protección de periodistas del Consejo de Europa ha difundido –a partir de la denuncia recibida por la Federación Internacional de Periodistas/Federación Europea de Periodistas y el Instituto Internacional de Prensa– una alerta sobre el caso de dos periodistas "golpeados por policías antidisturbios" en las protestas contra el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél llevadas a cabo en València.
Según recuerda el organismo, "el 18 de febrero de 2021, dos periodistas que cubrían las protestas contra la violencia policial y la detención y condena del rapero Pablo Hasél en València denunciaron haber sido golpeados con porras por la policía antidisturbios mientras estaban de servicio".
Alude a los casos de "Mar Segura, periodista del programa Pròxima Parada de la televisión valenciana À Punt, que dijo que acababa de terminar una transmisión en vivo con su teléfono móvil cuando fue cargada y golpeada en la pierna" y de "Sergi Pau, editor del medio de noticias digital Valencia Extra, que informó de que le golpearon en la mochila a pesar de llevar una identificación de prensa en el cuello".
La alerta reproduce además parte del comunicado difundido por la Unió de Periodistes Valencians condenando la "desproporcionada" actuación policial" contra periodistas que se identificaron ante los agentes como representantes de medios de comunicación y reclamando una investigación sobre los hechos a la Delegación de Gobierno en el País Valencià.
