Asesinato en Banyoles La hija de la mujer degollada en Girona reconoce la autoría del crimen

La menor ha admitido que mató a la víctima con un cuchillo. La presunta matricida ha explicado que actuó así por problemas que tenía con su madre y ha recordado una discusión que habían mantenido recientemente. 

Imagen de archivo de los mossos/EFE

Los mossos han encontrado a la hijo y la han detenido como presunta autora de la muerte de su madre /EFE

La hija de 17 años de la mujer degollada en Banyoles ha confesado la autoría del crimen durante la reconstrucción de los hechos llevada a cabo por la comitiva judicial tras la detención de la menor en Castell-Platja d'Aro, según fuentes de la investigación.

La presunta matricida ha admitido que mató a la víctima, de 53 años, con un cuchillo, aunque ha explicado que no recordaba las veces que la apuñaló, ya que el cadáver presentaba diversas heridas de arma blanca.

Respecto al móvil del crimen, la menor ha detallado que actuó así por problemas que tenía con su madre y ha recordado una discusión que habían mantenido recientemente.

La reconstrucción del asesinato se ha llevado a cabo en el domicilio familiar en el que convivía con la víctima y donde el hijo mayor halló  el cuerpo en medio de un charco de sangre.

La joven se encontraba desaparecida hasta que los Mossos d'Esquadra la detuvieron en una residencia que la familia tiene en la localidad de Castell-Platja d'Aro.

Los vecinos del piso de Banyoles donde vivía la familia han informado a la policía de que, frecuentemente, escuchaban discusiones en la vivienda, donde la víctima residía junto a su hija, y han asegurado que ayer por la mañana habían oído gritos.

