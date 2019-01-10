Los Mossos d’Esquadra investigan la muerte de una vecina de Girona (Banyoles, en Pla de l’Estany) de unos 50 años de edad que habría sido localizada por uno de sus hijos en su vivienda, con diversas puñaladas y en medio de un charco de sangre.
Los agentes han encontrado sobre la cama una nota manuscrita de despedida que sospechan ha escrito la hija menor de la mujer, a la que están buscando por su posible implicación en la muerte de su madre.
Según ha avanzado la Cadena Ser, los hechos se han conocido sobre las 21.00 horas de este miércoles, cuando un hijo de la víctima ha llegado a su casa y ha encontrado a su madre desnuda, a los pies de su cama, con diversas puñaladas y en medio de un gran charco de sangre.
El joven ha llamado a Emergencias y en pocos minutos se han presentado en la casa sanitarios y Policía Local. Poco después han llegado los Mossos y se ha confirmado la muerte violenta de la víctima.
En la habitación también han localizado un cuchillo, que podría ser el arma del crimen, que parecía que se había intentado limpiar con una toalla.
Los agentes del Área de Investigación Criminal (AIC) de Girona se han hecho cargo del caso y está previsto que esta noche hagan una primera inspección y vuelvan mañana a practicar otra más detallada.
Pasada esta media noche, la comitiva judicial se ha desplazado hasta el escenario del crimen y está previsto que se haga el levantamiento del cadáver en las próximas horas.
El cuerpo sin vida de la mujer será trasladado al Instituto de Medicina Legal (IMLC) de Girona, donde está previsto que los forenses le practiquen la autopsia.
Se ha hecho cargo del caso el Juzgado de Instrucción de guardia de Girona
