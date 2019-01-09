Público
Una avioneta con dos tripulantes se estrella en el monte Ernio (Gipuzkoa) 

Los equipos de rescate encuentran el cuerpo sin vida de uno de los dos ocupantes de la aeronave.

El equipo de rescate busca a los ocupantes de la avioneta siniestrada. (JUAN HERRERO | EFE)

Los equipos de rescate han encontrado el cuerpo de uno de los tripulantes de la avioneta que se ha estrellado este miércoles en el monte Ernio, en el término municipal de Errezil (Gipuzkoa), ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.

Sobre las 15.45 horas, las unidades de rescate de la Ertzaintza y los bomberos, que participan en el operativo de búsqueda, han localizado en el monte Ernio los restos de la avioneta, así como el cuerpo de uno de los tripulantes que volaban en la aeronave.

Según ha indicado Aena, la avioneta, modelo Piper, había despegado de la localidad portuguesa de Cascais y volaba rumbo al aeródromo de Hondarribia (Gipuzkoa) con dos tripulantes a bordo.

El aeropuerto ha perdido el contacto con el aparato, mientras que un vecino de Errezil ha alertado a la Ertzaintza de que había escuchado una explosión en la zona de las campas de Zelatun, hacia la cima del Ernio, poco antes de las 14.00 horas.

Por este motivo, los responsables de coordinación de emergencias han puesto en marcha un operativo de búsqueda con unidades de tierra de la Ertzaintza y bomberos y un helicóptero, cuya labor se ha visto muy limitada por la niebla.

De hecho, han sido las unidades de tierra las que han alcanzado el lugar en el que se encontraban los restos de la avioneta siniestrada.

