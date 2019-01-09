Público
Un hombre estampa su coche contra la puerta de los estudios de TV3

Fuentes de la cadena han explicado que se trata de una persona que ya fue este martes al edificio de Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), con una pancarta, y no se le dejó acceder, y que este miércoles ha regresado al recinto.

Un conductor ha empotrado su coche contra la puerta de las instalaciones de TV3.- @COROGEMMA

Un hombre ha estampado su coche contra la puerta del acceso principal de los estudios de TV3 este miércoles poco antes de las 15 horas, ha informado la cadena, que ha añadido que ha sido detenido y llevado a dependencias policiales.

Fuentes de la cadena han explicado que se trata de una persona que ya fue este martes al edificio de Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), con una pancarta, y no se le dejó acceder, y que este miércoles ha regresado al recinto.

El coche ha roto un cristal de la puerta principal, sin que haya habido heridos, y el personal de seguridad lo ha retenido hasta que han llegado rápidamente los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Policía Local, que se lo han llevado a dependencias policiales.

Una periodista de la casa lo cuenta así:

