Un hombre apedrea una oficina de Naturgy debido al descontento con su factura eléctrica

J. S. F., de 54 años reconoció los hechos y explicó que había tirado las piedras porque le había llegado una factura de la luz muy elevada y estaba muy enojado.

Daños en la cristalera de una oficina de Naturgy en Vigo, causados por un vecino que apedreó las instalaciones. Policia local de Vigo

Agentes de la Policía Local de Vigo han identificado a un hombre de 54 años, nacido en Lleida, que la emprendió a pedradas contra la cristalera de una oficina de la compañía de luz y gas Naturgy en Vigo, descontento con el importe de la factura de la electricidad, de acuerdo a sus propias palabras.

Según han informado fuentes policiales este martes, los hechos ocurrieron sobre las siete de la tarde del pasado día 26 de agosto frente a la oficina de Naturgy situada en la calle López Mora. Tras recibir esta información, la Policía envió una patrulla, que identificó al cliente descontento, resultando ser J. S. F., quien reconoció los hechos.

El hombre reconoció los hechos y aseguró que le había llegado una factura de la luz muy elevada y estaba muy enojado

Según explicó, había tirado las piedras porque le había llegado una factura de la luz muy elevada y estaba muy enojado. Añadió que había pensado en ello la víspera, pero que no se atrevió, aunque el día de los hechos ya "no había sido capaz de contenerse".

Los agentes identifican posteriormente al responsable de la empresa para informarle de los hechos sucedidos y poner en su conocimiento que el causante de los daños había sido plenamente identificado, manifestando éste su intención de interponer la correspondiente denuncia.

