Nuevo máximo histórico del precio mayorista de la luz: 132,47 euros/MWh

Por tercer día consecutivo se bate el récord histórico y se supera en casi 2 euros al fijado para este lunes.

Una persona cambia la bombilla de una lámpara, el día en que el precio de la luz bate un récord histórico alcanzando los 124,45 euros por megavatio hora, a 30 de agosto de 2021, en Madrid, (España).
Una persona cambia la bombilla de una lámpara, el día en que el precio de la luz bate un récord histórico alcanzando los 124,45 euros por megavatio hora, a 30 de agosto de 2021, en Madrid, (España). Marta Fernández / Europa Press

Agencia EFE

El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista se ha situado para este miércoles 1 de septiembre, en 132,47 euros megavatio hora (MWh), con lo que este indicador bate récord histórico por tercer día consecutivo y supera en casi 2 euros al fijado para este lunes (130,53 euros).

La luz es tres veces más cara que hace un año

Según datos del operador del mercado OMIE, si se compara con el que se pagó el primer miércoles de septiembre de 2020, 44,20 euros/MWh, el precio mayorista de la electricidad, que en España se usa para calcular la tarifa regulada, prácticamente se triplica.

Por franjas horarias, el precio para mañana oscilará entre los 139,95 euros/MWh que costará de 22:00 a 23:00 horas, y los 114,74 euros que valdrá entre las 4:00 y las 5.00 de la madrugada. 

