Un hombre arrolla con su coche a su expareja y después se suicida en València

Actualizado:
Un hombre de 42 años ha arrollado con su coche a una mujer con la que había mantenido una relación sentimental y sobre la que tenía una orden de alejamiento, y después se ha suicidado arrojándose a la V-31, en el término municipal de Silla (València), según ha podido saber Europa Press.
Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 17.20 horas del viernes, en la V-31 en el término municipal de Silla (València). Al parecer, el hombre trató de arrollar con su coche la motocicleta en la que circulaba la mujer, que resultó herida, y después se suicidó, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
La víctima fue trasladada al Hospital General de València, donde se recupera de sus lesiones. El Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (Cicu) ha confirmado que, minutos después, un hombre murió atropellado en la misma vía. Hasta el lugar se desplazó una unidad de SAMU.
La Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer los hechos, que se investigan como un caso de violencia de género, ya que el hombre y la víctima habían mantenido una relación sentimental y él tenía en vigor una orden de alejamiento sobre ella, según fuentes de la investigación.
