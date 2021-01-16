A CORUÑAActualizado:
La Guardia Civil ha detenido este viernes a un hombre como presunto autor de la muerte de una mujer de 33 años que ha aparecido sin vida en su domicilio de Oza-Cesuras (A Coruña), según informan a Efe fuentes del Instituto Armado. Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 19.30 horas de esta tarde, cuando la mujer apareció muerta en su casa de la localidad de Porzomillos.
La Guardia Civil mantiene abierta una investigación para aclarar lo sucedido. Se trataría de un supuesto intento de robo en la casa donde la joven, que tiene un niño de dos años, y que estaba en ese momento sola. Al verse sorprendida por el asaltante pidió ayuda e intentó defenderse, pero cuando llegaron al domicilio ya estaba muerta.
El presunto homicida se dio a la fuga, si bien fue interceptado y detenido, y tras sufrir algún tipo de indisposición fue atendido en una ambulancia y posteriormente trasladado al hospital.
"Esto no tiene palabras, es una desgracia, es desgarrador", ha aseverado a Efe el alcalde de Oza-Cesuras, Pablo González, que se ha acercado a la vivienda familiar para trasladar su pésame a la familia.
