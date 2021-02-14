Estás leyendo: Un hombre es detenido tras asesinar a su pareja de un disparo en Madrid

La Policía Municipal ha encontrado a la mujer con un impacto por arma de fuego en el hemitórax derecho, y a un hombre de 62 años que presentaba varias heridas autoinflingidas por arma de fuego en hemitórax y cuello. 

El presunto autor de la muerte de su pareja la pasada madrugada en una vivienda del municipio madrileño de Majadahonda permanece detenido en el hospital Puerta de Hierro (Madrid) después de disparar contra la mujer en el hemitórax derecho y, posteriormente, autolesionarse.

Fuentes de la investigación, en la que todo apunta a un caso de violencia machista, han precisado a Efe que J.A., el presunto autor del homicidio no cuenta, en principio, con denuncias anteriores por malos tratos.

Los hechos ocurrieron sobre la una de la madrugada en una vivienda de la calle Orense de Majadahona, cuando M.A.P, una ciudadana española de 52 años, recibió un disparo de su pareja, J.A., de 62, quien, presuntamente, se autolesionó tras matarla.

Agentes de la Policía Local fueron los primeros en llegar al escenario del crimen, donde se encontraron a la mujer inconsciente, en parada cardiorrespiratoria, por lo que le realizaron maniobras de soporte vital básico hasta que llegó una UVI Móvil del SUMMA 112.

A pesar de que los servicios de emergencia continuaron con las maniobras de reanimación pulmonar avanzada durante 45 minutos, finalmente solo pudieron confirmar el fallecimiento de la víctima.

El SUMMA 112 atendió en el mismo lugar al presunto homicida, que se encontraba en estado grave, ya que presentaba varias heridas de arma de fuego en el hemitórax y en el cuello.

Tras proceder a sedarlo e intubarlo, lo trasladaron al Hospital Puerta de Hierro. Además, los efectivos de emergencias atendieron en la vivienda a la hija de ambos, una joven de 22 años, que sufría una crisis de ansiedad, por lo que, tras ser asistida por la psicóloga del SUMMA 112, fue trasladada al mismo hospital.

