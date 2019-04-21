Un hombre empotra su coche contra urgencias porque tenía que esperar 

Un hombre ha sido detenido esta madrugada tras empotrar su vehículo contra el mostrador del servicio de urgencias del hospital de Basurto, en Bilbao. El varón tomó la decisión de alunizar con su coche contra la unidad después de que le comunicaran que un familiar al que acompañaba debía de esperar para ser atendido, según han informado fuentes del Ayuntamiento.
El detenido, de unos 30 años de edad, no se limitó a estampar su coche contra la puerta de urgencias, si no que consiguió meter su coche en el interior de la sala. A pesar de ello, nadie ha resultado herido. Posteriormente, el hombre ha agredido a un conductor de ambulancia.
A la llegada de los agentes de la Policía Municipal, el varón estaba muy exaltado y se ha negado a realizarse las pruebas de alcoholemia. Permanece acusado de conducción temeraria y daños en bienes públicos.
Tras el incidente en el que un vehículo ha irrumpido en el servicio de urgencias de Basurto, ESK quiere mostrar su preocupación ante la gravedad de los hechos y mostrar su solidaridad con la plantilla que ha expresado reiteradamente sentirse insegura. #seguridadLaboral pic.twitter.com/FYI1Y94tBG— ESK Osakidetza (@EskOsakidetza) 21 de abril de 2019
El sindicato ESK ha mostrado su preocupación ante los hechos y ha mostrado su "solidaridad con la plantilla que ha expresado reiteradamente sentirse insegura".
