Un hombre mata a su padre a puñaladas en el domicilio familiar en Zaragoza

La madre del agresor también recibió numerosos cortes de arma blanca. El autor del crimen ha sido detenido por un delito de homicidio y trasladado a la Unidad de Psiquiatría del Hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza.

Imagen de la entrada a una vivienda de Zaragoza donde residía un hombre de 71 años que ha fallecido esta madrugada a consecuencia de las heridas infligidas por su hijo con un arma blanca durante el transcurso de una violenta discusión en la que también r
Imagen de la entrada a una vivienda de Zaragoza donde residía el hombre de 71 años y su mujer. Javier Cebollada / EFE

Zaragoza

Actualizado:

Un hombre de 71 años ha muerto esta madrugada en su domicilio de Zaragoza a consecuencia de las heridas infligidas por su hijo con un arma blanca durante el transcurso de una violenta discusión en la que también resultó herida con cortes leves la madre.

Los agentes desplazados a la vivienda se encontraron a la mujer en la escalera, donde había dejado un reguero de sangre por varios cortes de arma blanca que presentaba, y escucharon los gritos del presunto homicida, según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.

Al entrar en el inmueble, los policías localizaron en una habitación al autor de las lesiones preso de un estado de gran ansiedad, y en otra al padre desangrándose a causa de las numerosas puñaladas recibidas.

El autor de la agresión ha sido detenido por un delito de homicidio y trasladado a la Unidad de Psiquiatría del Hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza, donde permanece ingresado a la espera del resultado de una evaluación de su estado mental.

Las fuentes citadas apuntan a que el número y violencia de las heridas infligidas ponen de manifiesto el estado de gran ansiedad hacia su padre en el que se encontraba el joven en el momento del ataque.

Según El Periódico de Aragón, la voz de alerta la dio la madre al filo de la madrugada, a través de una llamada telefónica hecha al servicio de emergencias policiales del 091 desde la vivienda familiar, situada en la calle Reino.

