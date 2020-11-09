barcelonaActualizado:
Un hombre ha matado presuntamente a su pareja este lunes y, posteriormente, se ha entregado a la policía en Lloret de Mar (Girona), donde los agentes investigan ahora este posible crimen de violencia machista. Según han informado fuentes próximas al caso, el supuesto asesino ha acudido a la comisaría de la Guardia Urbana, donde ha explicado que había acabado con la vida de la mujer en un domicilio de la localidad.
Los agentes se han personado en la dirección que ha facilitado y han encontrado el cuerpo de una mujer de mediana edad del que se analizarán ahora las causas de la muerte. El hombre ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito de homicidio y el Área de Investigación Criminal de los Mossos d'Esquadra de Girona se ha hecho cargo del caso.
De confirmarse este nuevo crimen machista, el número de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género ascendería a 39 en 2020 y a 1072 desde 2003.
(Habrá ampliación)
