madrid
Amigos y conocidos de Samuel, el joven de 24 años que en la madrugada de este sábado recibió una paliza mortal en las inmediaciones de una discoteca de A Coruña, le rinden homenaje este domingo en la iglesia de San Antón, en esta ciudad.
En Internet hay un movimiento impulsado por conocidos del joven llamado "Justicia para Samuel", en el que se pide que si alguien vio algo de lo ocurrido en las inmediaciones de la discoteca, no dude en aportar su testimonio.
La reyerta comenzó en la avenida de Buenos Aires, en el paseo marítimo coruñés, sobre las tres de la madrugada del sábado cuando, supuestamente, un grupo propinó varios golpes a la víctima, que sufrió graves lesiones. Los servicios médicos trataron de reanimar al joven agredido durante casi dos horas y en estado crítico fue trasladado al Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de A Coruña (CHUAC), donde confirmaron su fallecimiento el sábado por la mañana.
Las primeras hipótesis apuntan a que la agresión pudo empezar a raíz de un conflicto con un teléfono móvil. La Guardia Civil y las indagaciones se centran en esta cuestión, y no en una violencia homófoba, que sí aprecian los allegados de Samu, como era conocido en su círculo íntimo. El juzgado de guardia que lleva el caso ha decretado el secreto de sumario.
