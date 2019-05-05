Público
Iberdrola anuncia cortes de luz en catorce municipios valencianos

La incidencia tendrá lugar entre el 6 y el 10 de mayo, aunque afectará a calles y edificios concretos, no a municipios enteros. 

Sede central en Bilbao de Iberdrola. /EFE

Iberdrola ha anunciado que entre el 6 y el 10 de mayo tendrá que cortar el servicio eléctrico en catorce provincias valencianas. Las primeras zonas afectadas serán Albaida, Cullera, Paterna y Torrent, a partir de las 8.30am

Posteriormente los cortes de luz se extenderán a otras localidades como Bétera, Alzira, Pobla de Vallbona, Pobla de Farnals, Alaquàs, Manises, Ontinyent, Carlet, Marines y Valencia capital, donde los cortes se producirán en torno al viernes.

Toda la información para saber qué domicilios son los afectados se puede encontrar en la web de Iberdrola, así como llamando al 900 171 171.

El horario puede tener variaciones y en el caso de adelantarse y estar antes de lo previsto, el corte se restaurará sin avisos. 

