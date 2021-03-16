Estás leyendo: Los curas "rebeldes" bendecirán uniones homosexuales pese al veto del Vaticano

Iglesia Católica Los curas "rebeldes" bendecirán uniones homosexuales pese al veto del Vaticano

Esta decisión confronta directamente con la carta emitida por las autoridades eclesiásticas en la que se recuerda que la Iglesia católica no puede impartir su bendición a las uniones de personas del mismo sexo.

Un grupo de jóvenes curas italianos. - EFE

Viena

El movimiento de curas rebeldes austriacos, que desde 2011 exige la modernización de la Iglesia católica, seguirá dando su bendición a las parejas homosexuales, ignorando así el reciente dictado del Vaticano, que se la niega.

"La realidad nos ha demostrado que las parejas homosexuales pueden celebrar el amor de Dios en la Iglesia igual que el resto", afirmó este martes en un comunicado la "Iniciativa de Párrocos, que se autodenomina "desobendientes" en su actitud de rebeldía a la jerarquía católica.

En esa nota, afirman que ellos "no rechazarán ninguna pareja que se ame y busque la bendición de Dios".

El Vaticano publicó ayer una nota aclaratoria para recordar que la Iglesia católica no puede impartir su bendición a las uniones de personas del mismo sexo, después de que en algunos ambientes eclesiásticos hayan surgido dudas sobre este tema.

El grupo de sacerdotes austríacos asegura que esta decisión es ofensiva para los hombres y las mujeres cristianas, y perjudica el verdadero mensaje del Evangelio, y denuncia que con ella el Vaticano asume que las parejas homosexuales "no son parte del plan divino".

Por ello, expresaron su intención de colaborar con el resto de ordenes religiosas que defiendan la unión de las parejas del mismo sexo.

La iniciativa, de la que forman parte 350 sacerdotes y diáconos y tiene el apoyo de 3.000 laicos en varios países, se dio a conocer en 2011 con un manifiesto en el que "ante el rechazo de Roma a una reforma hace tiempo necesaria", se declaraban obligados a seguir su propia conciencia y desobedecer el mandato del Vaticano.

