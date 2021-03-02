MadridActualizado:
La Iglesia católica ha registrado un récord de financiación a través del IRPF, que asciende a los 301,07 millones de euros, mientras siguen creciendo los contribuyentes que marcan la casilla de esta institución y suponen el 32,15% de las declaraciones.
Según ha informado este martes la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), en la última campaña de la renta, que corresponde al ejercicio de 2019 (que se realizó entre abril y junio de 2020), aumentaron en 106.000 las declaraciones a favor de la Iglesia católica.
Un total de 7.297.646 personas marcaron la X de la Iglesia en la Declaración de la Renta, lo que supone, contando las declaraciones conjuntas, 8,5 millones de contribuyentes, el 32,15% de las declaraciones.
Gracias a esto, la Iglesia recibirá 301,07 millones de euros, un 5,85% más que el año anterior y la cantidad destinada por los contribuyentes aumenta en 16,6 millones.
Cada contribuyente que marca la X aporta de media 35,4 euros a la Iglesia.
En esta ocasión, la campaña de la renta tuvo lugar en los meses más duros de la primera ola de la pandemia, donde se puedo ver "el esfuerzo de la Iglesia por multiplicar su presencia y su atención a los colectivos más perjudicados", según aseguran desde la Conferencia Episcopal.
Los obispos consideran que estas 106.259 nuevas declaraciones ponen de manifiesto "el respaldo social y personal a la labor desarrollada por la Iglesia en este tiempo".
La cantidad recaudada a favor de la Iglesia crece en todas las comunidades autónomas y en trece de ellas, además, se constata también una subida del número de contribuyentes que marcan la X de esta institución.
El número de declaraciones aumenta especialmente en Andalucía, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha y Comunidad Valenciana, mientras que el País Vasco registra el mayor descenso.
Las regiones donde mayor porcentaje de personas decide colaborar con la Iglesia son Castilla-La Mancha (45,18%), La Rioja (44,77%), Extremadura (44,03%), Murcia (43,68%) y Castilla y León (42,3%).
Por contra, Canarias (25,6%), Galicia (24,7%) y Cataluña (16,9%) marcan las tasas más bajas de asignación.
