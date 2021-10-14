Estás leyendo: Igualdad lanza la campaña #CeroDieciséis contra las violencias sexuales

La iniciativa llega el mismo día que el Congreso debate las enmiendas a la totalidad que PP y Vox han presentado contra el proyecto de ley de Garantías de la Libertad Sexual.

'#CeroDieciséis La violencia sexual no es una película'. Europa Press

El Ministerio de Igualdad y la Delegación de Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha lanzado este jueves la campaña de sensibilización contra las violencias sexuales '#CeroDieciséis La violencia sexual no es una película' por redes sociales, radio y televisión. 

Como parte de la campaña, ambos departamentos irán aportando datos de interés en esta materia, como que "más de 2'8 millones de mujeres han sufrido violencia sexual" en el país. 

Otros datos que han destacado son que "más de 700.000 mujeres han sufrido violencia sexual en su infancia", que "el 99,5% de las agresiones sexuales son cometidas por hombres" o que "el 49,6% de las agresiones sexuales fuera de la pareja o expareja se cometieron en más de una ocasión", "que el 86,9% en el caso de las que se cometieron dentro de la pareja o expareja" o que "solo el 8% de las mujeres que han sufrido violencia sexual fuera de la pareja ha denunciado". 

La iniciativa llega el mismo día que el Congreso debate las enmiendas a la totalidad que PP y Vox han presentado contra el proyecto de ley de Garantías de la Libertad Sexual, impulsado por Igualdad. 

Esta norma, entre otras medidas, recoge una modificación del Código Penal para unificar las penas de abuso y agresión en un mismo delito, recoge la definición de consentimiento, recupera la tercería locativa o la creación de centros de atención 24 horas a víctimas de la violencia sexual.

