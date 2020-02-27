Imputadas 20 personas que vendían mascarillas a 5.000 euros en Italia

roma
Las autoridades italianas han imputado a 20 personas que intentaban lucrarse del brote de nuevo coronavirus vendiendo productos a precios desorbitados -mascarillas a 5.000 euros- y bajo la premisa de ofrecer una "protección total" que no es tal.
La Guardia de Finanzas ha informado en un comunicado de una operación desarrollada en Turín y otros puntos de Italia contra una red acusada de haber cometido un fraude. Los imputados se arriesgan a una pena de hasta dos años de cárcel.
Las autoridades se han incautado de miles de productos, incluidos mascarillas, purificadores de aire y fundas de inodoro. "Todos estos artículos son efectivos pero no garantizan una protección local", ha señalado la Guardia de Finanzas en su nota.
El brote del nuevo coronavirus originado en la ciudad china de Wuhan ha dejado un balance de catorce muertos y 528 personas contagiadas en Italia, según el último balance confirmado este jueves por el comisionado extraordinario para la emergencia, Angelo Borrelli.
