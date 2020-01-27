Estás leyendo: EH Bildu lleva al Congreso los insultos racistas al futbolista Iñaki Williams

Iñaki Williams EH Bildu lleva al Congreso los insultos racistas al futbolista Iñaki Williams

El partido señala que no es la primera vez que este jugador vasco es víctima de hechos similares, de la misma manera que "otros deportistas han sufrido insultos y vejaciones de carácter racista o xenófobo".

El delantero del Athletic Club, Iñaki Williams, salta por el balón ante el defensa del Espanyol, Víctor Álvarez, durante el partido correspondiente a la undécima jornada de Liga que los dos equipos disputan en el estadio San Mames. EFE/Luis Tejido
El delantero del Athletic Club, Iñaki Williams, salta por el balón ante el defensa del Espanyol, Víctor Álvarez,. EFE

MADRID

efe

El grupo parlamentario de EH Bildu, a través de su diputado Jon Iñarritu, ha registrado este lunes en el Congreso una serie de preguntas dirigidas al Gobierno sobre actos racistas en el fútbol español a raíz de los insultos que sufrió el sábado pasado el futbolista vasco Iñaki Williams.

Ese día, durante la disputa del partido Espanyol-Athletic de Bilbao en Barcelona, el jugador fue cambiado en la segunda parte, y de camino al vestuario le increpó un grupo de seguidores del equipo local con insultos relacionados con el color de su piel.

Éste comunicó los hechos al capital del Athletic, quien a su vez se lo transmitió al árbitro, pero en el acta no dejó constancia del incidente.

El propio Williams, terminado el partido, denunció los insultos en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.


El diputado de EH Bildu señala en la justificación de sus preguntas que "no es la primera vez que este jugador vasco es víctima de hechos similares", de la misma manera que "otros deportistas han sufrido insultos y vejaciones de carácter racista o xenófobo".

Por esta razón, registra una serie de preguntas al Gobierno. Por un lado, interroga si el Ejecutivo tiene previsto poner en marcha algún plan o actuación para "hacer un seguimiento de la violencia, el racismo, la xenofobia y la intolerancia en el deporte en general y en el fútbol en particular".

Acto seguido, Iñarritu menciona la existencia del Observatorio de la Violencia, el Racismo y la Intolerancia en el Deporte para preguntar cuántas veces se ha reunido en los últimos diez años, el presupuesto anual con el que cuenta y si se contempla su impulso.

También quiere saber el parlamentario vasco las iniciativas que planea el Gobierno para "impedir la presencia de grupos racistas y xenófobos en los campos de fútbol".

El número de sanciones impuestas por incidentes similares y en qué consisten éstas, si efectivamente se han aplicado, son otras preguntas del diputado. Hace mención concretamente a la posible articulación de sanciones a los clubes de fútbol que no hayan hecho nada por evitar el acceso a los campos de grupos racistas.

En otra tanda de preguntas, Iñarritu se interesa por el número de delitos de odio que se hayan producido en eventos deportivos durante la última década y, en concreto, cuántos han ocurrido en campos de fútbol.

