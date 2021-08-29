Estás leyendo: Un incendio arrasa varias chabolas en un asentamiento de migrantes en Lepe

Un incendio arrasa varias chabolas en un asentamiento de migrantes en Lepe 

El fuego no ha causado heridos, aunque sí ha quemado al menos seis infraviviendas y ha afectado a 400 metros cuadrados.

Foto de archivo de un vehículo del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos.
Foto de archivo de un vehículo del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos. EP

Al menos seis chabolas han ardido esta pasada madrugada en un incendio registrado en un asentamiento de migrantes en Lepe (Huelva), que no ha provocados daños personales, según ha informado el servicio de Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar alrededor de las 00.45 horas cuando el teléfono 112 recibió, la primera de una veintena de llamadas que alertaban de un fuego en una zona de infraviviendas cercana al cementerio de Lepe.

De inmediato, desde la sala del centro coordinador se dio aviso al Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos, a la Guardia Civil, a los servicios sanitarios de la Junta de Andalucía, a la Policía Local y a Cruz Roja.

Los bomberos han confirmado al 112 que el incendio no ha causado heridos, aunque sí ha quemado al menos seis chabolas y ha afectado a unos 400 metros cuadrados.

