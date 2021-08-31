Un incendio deja un muerto en una residencia de mayores en Loja (Granada)

GRANADAActualizado:
Un hombre de 60 años de edad, ingresado en una residencia en el municipio granadino de Loja, ha fallecido a última hora del lunes tras producirse un incendio en el centro y arrojarse por la ventana, mientras otros dos trabajadores han resultado heridas por inhalación de humo, según informa Emergencias 112 Andalucía.
Hay otras dos personas intoxicadas por inhalación de humo
El suceso se ha producido a las 22:15 horas, cuando el centro de coordinación ha recibido varios avisos de que había humo y llamas en una residencia de mayores ubicada en la calle San Francisco en Loja.
A la llegada de los servicios operativos, los servicios de emergencia hallaron el cuerpo sin vida de un residente que se arrojó por la ventana de la habitación en la que se declaró el fuego, según fuentes de Guardia Civil.
Los bomberos de Loja procedieron a la extinción de las llamas mientras los sanitarios evacuaron a un hombre de 41 años y a una mujer de 25 al hospital de Loja, ambos trabajadores intoxicados por inhalación de humo.
El fuego ha afectado a la tercera planta del centro y todos los residentes de esta zona han sido reubicados en otras dependencias del mismo edificio.
El instituto armado ha procedido a la apertura del protocolo judicial para esclarecer las circunstancias del siniestro.
