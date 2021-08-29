Detenido el supuesto culpable de matar a tiros a un hombre y herir de gravedad a una mujer en Salamanca

SALAMANCA
La Policía Nacional ha detenido durante la tarde de este domingo a un hombre, de mediana edad, como supuesto autor del tiroteo ocurrido la madrugada del pasado sábado en el barrio de Garrido de Salamanca, que acabó con la vida de un hombre, de 51 años, y causó heridas muy graves a una mujer, de 53.
Según han explicado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, los agentes han practicado el arresto en la Calle Lazarillo de Tormes de la capital salmantina, donde la Policía se encuentra registrando el domicilio del supuesto autor, quien pasará en unas horas a disposición judicial.
Las mismas fuentes han señalado que en estos momentos se trata de averiguar los motivos que llevaron al ahora detenido a disparar contra el hombre y la mujer, aunque se empieza a descartar que sea un caso de violencia de género.
Además, han reconocido que la operación llevada a cabo para la detención del supuesto autor del tiroteo se ha producido con un gran sigilo, ante el peligro de que atacara a las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado.
Al parecer, la relación entre el supuesto atacante y las dos víctimas fue circunstancial y, tras varias amenazas en un bar de Salamanca, siguió a ambos y los disparó en varias ocasiones.
El hombre murió al instante y la mujer se encuentra ingresada en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos del Hospital Virgen de la Vega de Salamanca en estado de "extrema gravedad", han confirmado fuentes sanitarias. El arrestado, presumiblemente, es un exvigilante de seguridad privada de Salamanca, según fuentes próximas al caso.
