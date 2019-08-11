Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Incendio forestal Un incendio en Gran Canaria afecta a 900 hectáreas de tres municipios

La causa del fuego ha sido unos trabajos con maquinaria de soldadura que estaba realizando un hombre de 55 años, que ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
10/08/2019 - Imagen nocturna del incendio en Gran Canaria. / CABILDO DE GRAN CANARIA

Imagen nocturna del incendio en Gran Canaria. / CABILDO DE GRAN CANARIA

Un incendio forestal afecta a una superficie de 900 hectáreas de los municipios  de Artenara, Tejeda y Gáldar de Gran Canaria, según ha informado el Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias y Seguridad de Canarias.

Durante la mañana de este domingo se han incorporado diez medios aéreos para continuar las labores de extinción del fuego, que se inició a las 12.00 horas de este sábado. Por tierra más de cien efectivos trabajan en la extinción del fuego y por la noche se incorporaron a estas labores 30 efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias.

Al parecer, la causa del mismo ha sido unos trabajos con maquinaria de soldadura que estaba realizando un hombre de 55 años que ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil.

Aunque en un principio se confió en una rápida estabilización del mismo y de hecho estaba en un 85% de su perímetro estabilizado, durante la noche los diferentes focos se han reavivado y el fuego está sin control. Una docena de pequeños núcleos poblacionales han sido desalojados durante la noche como medida preventiva ante la cercanía del fuego

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad