Un incendio sin heridos en un edificio en obras en Mirasierra provoca una gran columna de humo negro

madrid
Un incendio originado a primera hora de esta tarde en un edificio en construcción en el barrio de Mirasierra, en el norte de la capital, que no ha provocado heridos, ha generado una gran columna de humo negro visible en muchos puntos de la región.
Según ha informado a Europa Press una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid, las llamas han comenzado por causas que de momento se desconocen sobre las 15.15 horas de este viernes en un edificio de uso comercial en obras, por tanto sin empleados en su interior, situado en el número 55 de la calle Costa Brava.
Los Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, que no han tenido que desalojar ningún edificio o casa próxima, han extinguido el fuego en 15 minutos, pero la gran cantidad de material plástico que ha ardido ha provocado una columna de humo negro tóxico visible desde muchos puntos de la Comunidad.
Hasta el lugar han acudido ambulancias del Samur-Protección Civil, que de momento no han atendido a ningún herido ni intoxicado. También la Policía Municipal, que ha acordonado la zona para facilitar el trabajo de los servicios de emergencias.
