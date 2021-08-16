El incendio de Navalacruz mejora tras la incorporación de medios aéreos

madridActualizado:
El incendio que se declaró el pasado sábado entre los municipios abulenses de Navalacruz y Cepeda de la Mora ha tenido una evolución favorable durante la pasada madrugada, según ha informado la Junta de Castilla y León a través de sus redes sociales.
"Después de una noche que ha favorecido la evolución del incendio, se incorporan los medios aéreos y se sigue trabajando con numerosos efectivos para poder estabilizar y controlar las llamas", señala la Administración autonómica.
"La noche ha favorecido la evolución del incendio"
Por su parte, el delegado territorial de la Junta, José Francisco Hernández, ha hecho referencia en su perfil de Twitter al "ataque" contra el fuego que se realizó la pasada madrugada en la N-403 (Ávila-Toledo) y que ha contribuido a "contener" y a "ralentizar el avance" de este incendio.
Asimismo, Hernández ha indicado que se sigue trabajando sin que se hayan producido nuevas evacuaciones, tras el millar de personas que tuvieron que abandonar sus casas en cinco poblaciones. Igualmente, el delegado territorial ha subrayado el hecho de que hayan mejorado las condiciones meteorológicas, con temperaturas más suaves.
Las llamas iluminan la capital de noche
El fuego se podía imaginar tras la columna de humo que tapiaba el cielo, no solo en la provincia de Ávila, sino también en Madrid, como mostraban algunos usuarios en Twitter.
Cuando cayó el sol ayer, aparecieron imágenes en las que las murallas iluminadas de la capital abulense no eran las protagonistas en la noche, sino las llamas que recorrían la sierra.
La lucha contra el fuego continúa pese a la leve mejoría de la situación.
