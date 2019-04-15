La catedral de Notre Dame de París, uno de los monumentos más emblemáticos de la capital francesa —casi siete siglos de historia—, está sufriendo un devastador incendio que empezó poco antes de las 19.00 horas y que ya ha destruido buena parte del templo.
Un gran despliegue de bomberos trata de controlar las llamas, que arrasan la parte central y trasera de la conocida catedral. Tanto es así, que la aguja central, que llega hasta los 93 metros de altura, ha caído de forma espectacular.
La policía ha acordonado la zona y ha desalojado a los numerosos turistas que se encontraban dentro de la catedral.
El fuego está fuera de control: centenares de bomberos movilizados
Informa el diario Le Monde que prácticamente todos los bomberos de París han sido movilizados. El fuego se ha extendido a todo la techumbre. "Lo prioritario es controlar y salvar las obras de arte, pero el lugar es de difícil acceso", ha explicado la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo.
La espectacular caída de la aguja central y del techo
Tal como se puede ver en este vídeo, la icónica aguja central de la catedral de Notre Dame ha caído de forma irremediable. El techo de la nave central del templo también se ha derrumbado.
La flèche est tombée pic.twitter.com/B4r2tPbthb— Marin Dacos - Science ouverte (@marindacos) 15 de abril de 2019
Catástrofe nacional en Francia: Macron suspende su discurso
Francia está conmocionada ante la destrucción de uno de sus principales monumentos nacionales. El presidente Emmanuel Macron ha suspendido un discurso televisado que tenía previsto ofrecer por televisión.
"Hemos visto mucho humo, pensábamos que era por las obras que están haciendo. Cada vez había más, nos hemos ido a la parte delantera y nos han desalojado para evitar que nos afectara el humo. Hemos visto las llamas salir de la catedral. Es muy triste", aseguró una turista visiblemente afectada.
Según las primeras informaciones aportadas, el incendio puede estar ligado a las obras que se están efectuando en el tejado de la capital.
Notre Dame, Paris, is on fire and it feels like the end of the world. pic.twitter.com/qYYk7ewipq— Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) 15 de abril de 2019
Le sang glassé et une tristesse sans pareil. Tiens bon #NotreDame 😰❤️ pic.twitter.com/ncnDZAHIu2— Frantz 🌸 (@frantzkoerber) 15 de abril de 2019
Smoke billowing from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/mvx4jN19fH— David Almacy (@almacy) 15 de abril de 2019
Fucking hell. Notre Dame is on fire…via @ccasacub pic.twitter.com/PW77hnKClA— Matthew Bennett (@matthewbennett) 15 de abril de 2019
La alcaldesa de París ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje mostrando su pena ante el terrible incendio.
Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) 15 de abril de 2019
BREAKING NEWS: Huge fire reported at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.pic.twitter.com/4J5NgD2ftM— Breaking News Feed (@pzf) 15 de abril de 2019
#Notredamme ardiendo.https://t.co/OwxkgA9kYq— GAEL (@yeremip3) 15 de abril de 2019
