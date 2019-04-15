Público
Incendio en Notre Dame Un brutal incendio destruye gran parte de la catedral de Notre Dame en París

La policía ha acordonado la zona. Todos los bomberos de París han sido movilizados, que trabajan a destajo para controlar el fuego. Las llamas arrasan la parte central y trasera del templo. La aguja central ha caído. 

Vista de un incendio en la catedral de Notre Dame este lunes en París, Francia. EFE

La catedral de Notre Dame de París, uno de los monumentos más emblemáticos de la capital francesa —casi siete siglos de historia—, está sufriendo un devastador incendio que empezó poco antes de las 19.00 horas y que ya ha destruido buena parte del templo.

Un gran despliegue de bomberos trata de controlar las llamas, que arrasan la parte central y trasera de la conocida catedral. Tanto es así, que la aguja central, que llega hasta los 93 metros de altura, ha caído de forma espectacular. 

La policía ha acordonado la zona y ha desalojado a los numerosos turistas que se encontraban dentro de la catedral.

Actualiza aquí el directo

El fuego está fuera de control: centenares de bomberos movilizados

Informa el diario Le Monde que prácticamente todos los bomberos de París han sido movilizados. El fuego se ha extendido a todo la techumbre. "Lo prioritario es controlar y salvar las obras de arte, pero el lugar es de difícil acceso", ha explicado la alcaldesa de París, Anne Hidalgo.

La espectacular caída de la aguja central y del techo

Tal como se puede ver en este vídeo, la icónica aguja central de la catedral de Notre Dame ha caído de forma irremediable. El techo de la nave central del templo también se ha derrumbado.

Catástrofe nacional en Francia: Macron suspende su discurso

Francia está conmocionada ante la destrucción de uno de sus principales monumentos nacionales. El presidente Emmanuel Macron ha suspendido un discurso televisado que tenía previsto ofrecer por televisión. 

"Hemos visto mucho humo, pensábamos que era por las obras que están haciendo. Cada vez había más, nos hemos ido a la parte delantera y nos han desalojado para evitar que nos afectara el humo. Hemos visto las llamas salir de la catedral. Es muy triste", aseguró una turista visiblemente afectada.

Según las primeras informaciones aportadas, el incendio puede estar ligado a las obras que se están efectuando en el tejado de la capital. 

La alcaldesa de París ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje mostrando su pena ante el terrible incendio. 

(Habrá más información)

