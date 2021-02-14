Estás leyendo: Un incendio calcina varias hectáreas de un asentamiento chabolista en Almería

Un incendio calcina varias hectáreas de un asentamiento chabolista en Almería

El fuego se inició durante la noche del sábado y afectó a dos hectáreas de terreno.

Imagen del incendio en Don Domingo. - Youtube
Imagen del incendio en Don Domingo. YouTube

Actualizado:

En la madrugada de este domingo se ha producido un incendio de gran magnitud en un asentamiento chabolista de Don Domingo, Atochares, en la provincia de Almería. Según informa La Voz de Almería, se habrían visto afectadas dos hectáreas por la zona de Níjar.

Las personas de la zona llamaron a Emergencias tras iniciarse el fuego en la noche del sábado. Una persona habría sido atendida por quemaduras en las manos tras la llegada de los sanitarios.

De inmediato, se activó a la Guardia Civil, a la Policía Local, a Protección Civil y a los Bomberos de Almería y a los del Consorcio de Levante. Según los datos aportados por los bomberos y Protección Civil, una persona tuvo que ser atendida por los servicios sanitarios con quemaduras en las manos y dos hectáreas se han visto afectadas por las llamas. El incendio ha quedado extinguido.

Finalmente, el incendio fue extinguido sin lamentar, según los últimos datos oficiales, víctimas mortales. En este asentamiento viven en torno a 1.200 personas. 

