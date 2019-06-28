Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Incendios forestales Un incendio forestal en Toledo se propaga a la Comunidad de Madrid

Se ha producido en una zona de cultivo con arbolado disperso. Ha obligado a declarar el nivel 1 de riesgo del plan regional castellanomanchego por posible afección a viviendas aisladas de la localidad. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
28/06/2019.- Imagen del incendio forestal que se ha declarado en el paraje denominado 'Cerro de los Palos', y que ha obligado al desalojo de varias viviendas de urbanizaciones cercanas a la ciudad de Toledo. EFE / Ángeles Visdómine.

Imagen del incendio forestal que se ha declarado en el paraje denominado "Cerro de los Palos", y que ha obligado al desalojo de varias viviendas de urbanizaciones cercanas a la ciudad de Toledo. EFE / Ángeles Visdómine.

Un incendio se ha declarado este viernes en la localidad toledana de Almorox y ha entrado en la Comunidad de Madrid tras propagarse por Cadalso de los Vidrios. Según el Sistema de Información de Incendios Forestales (Fidias) del Gobierno regional de Castilla La Mancha, el incendio se ha producido en una zona de cultivo con arbolado disperso y ha sido detectado por un vigilante fijo a las 17:59 horas.

Las llamas han obligado a declarar el nivel 1 de riesgo del plan regional castellanomanchego por posible afección a viviendas aisladas de la localidad toledana, un grado de riesgo que también ha adoptado la Comunidad de Madrid, según ha informado el 112.

En la extinción, trabajan veinte medios, nueve aéreos y once terrestres, con un total de 70 personas movilizadas, a las que se ha sumado, por parte de la Comunidad de Madrid, 7 dotaciones de Bomberos, Brigadas Forestales y Agentes Forestales, así como 5 helicópteros, según el 112, quien ha detallado que por el momento no hay heridos.

Además, desde Castilla-La Mancha, un total de 10 medios aéreos y 39 personas trabajan en la extinción de un incendio forestal. En concreto, se trata de dos personas de personal interno, un medio de dirección y coordinación con tres personas, un medio de extinción aéreo con una persona y ocho medios de extinción terrestres con 33 personas. De momento, ninguna persona ha resultado herida ni ha sido necesario desalojar a nadie de sus viviendas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad