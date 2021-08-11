Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada baja otros 25 puntos en un día con 93 muertes por coronavirus

La incidencia acumulada baja otros 25 puntos en un día con 93 muertes por coronavirus

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado 17.023 nuevos contagios. Los datos oficiales indican además que se experimenta por segundo día consecutivo una reducción en el porcentaje de ocupación de las UCI.

Varios adolescentes acuden al centro cultural Kulturgunea de Tafalla, en Navarra, para recibir la vacuna contra el Covid-19 este miércoles 11 de agosto. Eduardo Sanz / EUROPA PRESS

La tasa de incidencia de la quinta ola de la pandemia sigue cayendo, tal como ocurre desde principios de agosto. El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este miércoles una disminución de 25 puntos, con 503 casos por 100.000 habitantes. En el pico de esta ola se llegó a 702 casos. 

La incidencia baja en todas las comunidades salvo en Ceuta y Melilla, donde se registra un aumento. En cuanto a las franjas de edades, los datos de Sanidad apuntan que la caída se produce también entre las personas jóvenes, especialmente afectada en la quinta ola. 

Las cifras publicadas por el ministerio señalan además que el martes se registraron 17.023 nuevos contagios y 93 fallecimientos por coronavirus. En total, 4.667.473 personas se han contagiado desde el inicio de la pandemia. El número total de fallecidos llega a 82.320. 

En ese contexto, Sanidad señala que continúa la mejora en las UCI, donde se ha experimentado una bajada en la ocupación por segundo día consecutivo. Dicha tasa se ubica ahora en el 21,06%, lo que implica una reducción de casi medio medio punto respecto al día anterior.

Los datos indican que actualmente hay 1.947 pacientes ingresados en las UCI. El nivel más alto se registra en Catalunya, con un 45,64% de ocupación. Detrás está la Comunidad de Madrid con un 31,3%.

En cuanto a la tasa de ocupación hospitalaria, a día de hoy se registran 9.820 enfermos ingresados fuera de las UCI. En términos porcentuales, un 8,34% de ocupación. 

