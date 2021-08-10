La incidencia acumulada de la pandemia confirma su caída con otro descenso de 20 puntos

madrid
La quinta ola de la pandemia mantiene su línea de descenso. Según ha notificado este martes el Ministerio de Sanidad, la incidencia acumulada vuelve a bajar otros 20 puntos hasta los 528 casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días.
Los datos proporcionados por Sanidad indican además que durante la jornada del lunes se registraron 15.680 nuevos contagios y 102 fallecimientos. Desde que comenzó la pandemia ha habido 4.643.450 contagios y 82.227 muertes a causa del coronavirus.
